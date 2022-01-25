Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child





The 2021 matric results showed that girls did a lot better than boys.

This sparked a debate on whether the boy child is neglected or not?

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.

It's a very nuanced conversation because one has to be very careful not to seem like you are advocating for retracting any of the efforts towards making girls less vulnerable. The conversation is in that are we making sure that boys are not neglected. Kwanda Ndoda, Innovation manager in the All Children On Track portfolio - DG Murray Trust

Another perspective we need to have is that patriarchy exists so all of the efforts that you put in say perhaps in what you doing is absolutely necessary. Kwanda Ndoda, Innovation manager in the All Children On Track portfolio - DG Murray Trust

We must remember that employment is still lopsided on the side of there is a lot of males employed than females employed. Kwanda Ndoda, Innovation manager in the All Children On Track portfolio - DG Murray Trust

