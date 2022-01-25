We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says it is concerned about reports that there will be budget cuts for the police service.
John Perlman speaks to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo about this.
We are quite worried as a union that despite the fact that there have been budget cuts in the past year and they are continuing for a period of three years, we still have a challenge of understaffing and uneven allocation of resources yet most of the budget still continues to go to senior leadership at SAPS where else we need more police officers on the ground.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
We make recommendations however in most cases they are not taken seriously.Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood talks about the Gauteng personal protective equipment corruption in the Special Investigation Unit report.Read More
Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child
DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for the December invoice.Read More
How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric
Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi explains how the programme works.Read More
'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School.Read More
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More