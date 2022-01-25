We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru





The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says it is concerned about reports that there will be budget cuts for the police service.

John Perlman speaks to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo about this.

We are quite worried as a union that despite the fact that there have been budget cuts in the past year and they are continuing for a period of three years, we still have a challenge of understaffing and uneven allocation of resources yet most of the budget still continues to go to senior leadership at SAPS where else we need more police officers on the ground. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

We make recommendations however in most cases they are not taken seriously. Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson - Popcru

