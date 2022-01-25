'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
'Green' copper processor Big Tree Copper is targeting a stock exchange listing by June or July this year.
It plans to raise more than R100 million in capital.
The company recycles previously dumped mining waste in the Northern Cape through overground processing at the decommissioned Okiep Copper Mine, now the site plant in Nababeep.
At the core of its mission says Big Tree, is "a restorative environmental cleanup" that will return the area to its pre-exploitation state upon exhaustion of the waste stockpile.
"Through the development of its own technology, the firm has commenced recycling previously dumped ore and mining waste to produce premium grade copper."
Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Big Tree Copper, Jan Nelson.
Mining's been going on in that area for over 100 years and the previous mining companies never cleaned up the discard they left behind.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
Luckily there's a lot of oxide ore in that discard and we've built South Africa's only processing plant that can process that oxide ore and clean it up... and then our discard is neutralised and used to fill up old mining excavations...Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
So we're cleaning up the site and we are filling up the old excavations so there's no danger to people in the area. At the same time we're producing A-grade copper.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
Our total cost is about $4,100 a ton and we're currently selling... our copper for $9,500 a ton, so there's quite a healthy margin. We've got a 30-year life, so there's a very long period that we can process this ore.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
Presently the company's output is around 100 tons a month or 1,500 tons a year, which they plan to build up to to 8,000 tons within the next three years.
Nelson says while production is not big compared to global standards, Big Tree provides investors with a healthy margin.
Where other people walked away from these dumps and saw it as a liability, we saw it as an opportunity. That has certainly paid off for us.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
There's already about a ten-million-ton deficit of copper in the world... It's a fantastic metal for the green economy, we're cleaning up the environment and we're making quite a big impact in the local community which has a high jobless figure.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
Except for Palabora [in Phalaborwa], which isn't in production at the moment, we are now the only copper producer in South Africa.Jan Nelson, CEO - Big Tree Copper
Listen to the interview with Nelson on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dpreezg/dpreezg1511/dpreezg151100083/47831300-nababeep-south-africa-august-17-2015-the-copper-mine-in-nababeep-a-small-mining-town-in-the-northern.jpg
More from Business
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision
The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
Shoprite throws SA sugar industry (and its 65 000 employees) a major lifeline
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Russell, Chairperson of SA Canegrowers.Read More
Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.Read More
Steinhoff: 'I’m giving up hope we’ll ever see people brought to justice'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jannie Rossouw (Wits Business School) and Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose.Read More
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure OfficeRead More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood talks about the Gauteng personal protective equipment corruption in the Special Investigation Unit report.Read More
We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says whenever they make recommendations they are not taken seriously.Read More
Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child
DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for the December invoice.Read More
How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric
Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi explains how the programme works.Read More
'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School.Read More
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More