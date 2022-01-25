Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor





The Special Investigation Unit has flagged more than R7,8-billion of Covid-19 procurement corruption.

On Tuesday, the presidency released the SIU’s final report showed that the SIU has retrieved more than R34,2-million in assets and cash.

The unit says it is chasing R551,5-million in potential cash and assets prevented losses amounting to more than R114,2 million, and set aside irregular contracts worth more than R170,4-million.

John Perlman speaks to Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood to focus on Gauteng.

I still think that the head of the Gauteng Education Department has some answers to give. Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give, I still can't accept that such a large amount can be spent and authorised without any oversight at all. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

I still don't think this needs further investigation, I don't think we understand why all got it who those companies were and the people behind them. I suspect that it is political patronage where you give people lucrative contracts to do little to buy some sort of loyalty as a result. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

