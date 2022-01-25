Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor
The Special Investigation Unit has flagged more than R7,8-billion of Covid-19 procurement corruption.
On Tuesday, the presidency released the SIU’s final report showed that the SIU has retrieved more than R34,2-million in assets and cash.
The unit says it is chasing R551,5-million in potential cash and assets prevented losses amounting to more than R114,2 million, and set aside irregular contracts worth more than R170,4-million.
John Perlman speaks to Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood to focus on Gauteng.
I still think that the head of the Gauteng Education Department has some answers to give. Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give, I still can't accept that such a large amount can be spent and authorised without any oversight at all.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
I still don't think this needs further investigation, I don't think we understand why all got it who those companies were and the people behind them. I suspect that it is political patronage where you give people lucrative contracts to do little to buy some sort of loyalty as a result.Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says whenever they make recommendations they are not taken seriously.Read More
Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child
DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for the December invoice.Read More
How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric
Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi explains how the programme works.Read More
'Schools are sitting ducks for criminals,' says Lesufi as vice-principal killed
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the home of slain deputy principal from Phomolong Secondary School.Read More
We are relieved that Moodley was not granted parole - Leigh Matthews' father
Bongani Bingwa chats to Rob Mathews on the latest parole application by convicted killer Donovan Moodley.Read More