NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says 386 people had been referred for prosecution following its widespread investigation into the theft and fraud in the procuring of personal protective equipment.
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the release of the final report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on dubious contracts relating to the country's Covid-19 response.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman says the South African Parliament has not been serious about anti corruption.
Parliament must be encouraged to pull up its socks and pass necessary legislation and create a specialised unit that is fully resourced to deal with corruption.Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
The NPA is undercapacitated to deal with not only state capture, but also now PPE disaster.Advocate Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now
