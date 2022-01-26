Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues





Fred Daniel’s R1-billion civil action against the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency and another 24 government entities is going to court with Deputy president David Mabuza seemingly at the centre of the allegations.

The deputy president is being accused of releasing henchmen on Daniel when Mabuza was still the Mpumalanga premier.

At the time Daniel was busy with a conservation project that was aimed at creating jobs and attracting tourists more than 10 years ago.

But he was hit with a land claim for the area he started the project on after he spent more that R500 million on it.

His lawyers established that the claim was fake and alleged that politicians where not happy when Daniel refused the land claim.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Daniel on the court case and says his life was threatened by Mabuza.

He phoned me one day and said I have to admit the land claim otherwise he couldn't protect my life and I was horrified. Fred Daniel, Conservationist

For security reasons, the case will be held virtually in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday and Mabuza has not responded to the allegations.

Listen below to the full conversation: