Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues
Fred Daniel’s R1-billion civil action against the Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency and another 24 government entities is going to court with Deputy president David Mabuza seemingly at the centre of the allegations.
The deputy president is being accused of releasing henchmen on Daniel when Mabuza was still the Mpumalanga premier.
At the time Daniel was busy with a conservation project that was aimed at creating jobs and attracting tourists more than 10 years ago.
But he was hit with a land claim for the area he started the project on after he spent more that R500 million on it.
His lawyers established that the claim was fake and alleged that politicians where not happy when Daniel refused the land claim.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Daniel on the court case and says his life was threatened by Mabuza.
He phoned me one day and said I have to admit the land claim otherwise he couldn't protect my life and I was horrified.Fred Daniel, Conservationist
For security reasons, the case will be held virtually in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday and Mabuza has not responded to the allegations.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_45327322_the-gavel-of-a-judge-in-court.html
More from Politics
NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman
Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman says the South African Parliament has not been serious about anti-corruption.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
Friends and families grabbed cash, SIU finds 62% of Covid-19 contracts irregular
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says proper procurement processes were not followed in granting those contracts.Read More
Bongani Baloyi: I have never seen myself as anybody's victim
New ActionSA member Bongani Baloyi talks about the party and why he left the Democratic Alliance.Read More
COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees
Executive Director Wits Reproductive Health, HIV Institute and SAPRA Board chairperson Helen Rees weighs in on mandatory vaccinesRead More
Centralisation of SSA will make it easier to abuse - Prof Jane Duncan
Bongani Bingwa chats to University of Johannesburg Journalism professor Jane Duncan on concerns over the State Security Agency.Read More
'Many well-known leaders will join ActionSA this year' as Bongani Baloyi arrives
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont says a number of people are joining the party and more are coming.Read More
'Generational change' might be a proxy tagline for ANC national conference
Political journalists Qaanitah Hunter, Sibongakonke Shoba and Tshidi Madia look at the road map to the African National Congress elective conference.Read More
Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi joins Action SA
Baloyi last year left the Democratic Alliance after 14 years of being a member to pursue other opportunities.Read More