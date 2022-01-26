Inventor has created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight
Inventor has created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral
Social media is talking after an Inventor created a seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/tamper-proof_takeaway_food_packaging.html
More from Entertainment
Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022
The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!Read More
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray
The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she obliged.Read More
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium
DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!Read More