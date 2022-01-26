Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
CCMA says sacking for vaccine refusal 'substantively fair' but expert warns Conflict resolution specialist at the Conflict Resolution Centre Andre Vlok has advised his employer clients that it is risky to d... 26 January 2022 5:17 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues Bongani Bingwa chats to Conservationist Fred Daniel on the court case at the Pretoria High Court. 26 January 2022 8:42 AM
NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman says the South African Parliament has not been serious about anti-corruption. 26 January 2022 7:46 AM
View all Politics
In ? we trust For a growing group of people that answer is no-one 26 January 2022 7:15 PM
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 26 January 2022 11:30 AM
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
View all Business
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2022 8:20 AM
Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 January 2022 8:24 AM
Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 January 2022 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral

26 January 2022 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight

Inventor has created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral

Social media is talking after an Inventor created a seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




26 January 2022 8:20 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
'Whats Gone Viral'
'Khabazela

More from Entertainment

Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight

25 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral

25 January 2022 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes!

24 January 2022 7:19 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking

24 January 2022 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral

24 January 2022 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022

21 January 2022 5:27 PM

The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray

21 January 2022 2:56 PM

The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she obliged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show

21 January 2022 8:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Start off the year on a good note with DStv Premium

21 January 2022 6:25 AM

DStv Premium has extended the Streaming Only offer to the end of March 2022!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding

14 January 2022 3:23 PM

The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

United Nations confirms SA not obliged to give citizenship because of birth

Local

CCMA says sacking for vaccine refusal 'substantively fair' but expert warns

Local

Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies

Local

EWN Highlights

Ethiopia cabinet backs shortening wartime state of emergency

26 January 2022 10:52 PM

Mozambican officials swept away in storm-swollen river

26 January 2022 8:40 PM

Cele: KZN SAPS making progress in finding suspects behind multiple murders

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA