Regulator can't tackle mashonisa instantly but there are alternatives - PayMeNow





Most people know the pain of the week before payday and counting the last coins to take you till payday.

Some have approached microloan lenders, loan sharks who charge high interests and people end up having a lack of debt.

Clement Manyathela speaks to PayMeNow CEO Deon Nobrega about alternatives for loan sharks.

Moneylenders should be regulated but as we know especially in the country that we are in, a lot of our economy is informal and unregulated and it does have to do with a lot of people being previously excluded from quality financial services and credit and the only option being loan sharks. Deon Nobrega, CEO - PayMeNow

The term interest gets used because of course it is credit but because it's a payday loan or bridging finance until funds come in as income, often people just charge a fee and this is often where people get caught into this misconception of what a loan or access to liquidity actually costs them. Deon Nobrega, CEO - PayMeNow

From a legal standpoint if you have been forced to borrow money from someone that's not regulated, unfortunately, the regulator cannot help you in that instant but if you report that person there are certain alternatives that can be taken. Deon Nobrega, CEO - PayMeNow

People in South Africa quite often treat a loan as extra money. Deon Nobrega, CEO - PayMeNow

