The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: 7 arrested in KZN Mass murder
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso- EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
SA not obliged to issue citizenship to children born in SA of foreign parents
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi - Minister of Home Affairs at ...
Today at 15:50
Death toll rises in Cameroon following stadium stampede
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mahlatse Mphahlele TimesLive, Sports Reporter
Today at 16:10
CCMA case on mandatory vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andre Vlok Conflict resolution specialist at Conflict Resolution Centre
Today at 16:20
The trial of Tshegofatso Pule’s boyfriend Ntuthuko Shoba continues.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Tax Free Savings Accounts – A must for everyone!!!
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:20
Will Boris Johnson still be Prime Minister by the end of the week?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Anderson, UK correspondent
Today at 18:20
ZOOM - Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
Costs of running a stadium. Why stadia need fans back
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Burger - Managing Director at Ellis Park Stadium
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Edelman Trust Barometer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Wally Fry, Founder of Fry's Food Family Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wally Fry - Founder at Fry'S Vegetarian
No Items to show
Latest Local
Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose talks about cookies and what Google has proposed. 26 January 2022 2:53 PM
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment The party has confirmed on Wednesday that Buthelezi is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital. 26 January 2022 2:10 PM
Regulator can't tackle mashonisa instantly but there are alternatives - PayMeNow PayMeNow CEO Deon Nobrega talks about alternatives to loan sharks and misconception of what a loan or access to liquidity actually... 26 January 2022 12:19 PM
View all Local
Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues Bongani Bingwa chats to Conservationist Fred Daniel on the court case at the Pretoria High Court. 26 January 2022 8:42 AM
NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman Accountability Now director advocate Paul Hoffman says the South African Parliament has not been serious about anti-corruption. 26 January 2022 7:46 AM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
View all Politics
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 26 January 2022 11:30 AM
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all Business
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Inventor has created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 January 2022 8:20 AM
Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 January 2022 8:24 AM
Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 January 2022 8:23 AM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
Infrastructure plans? We've got 'em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much... The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex. 24 January 2022 6:58 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
View all Opinion
Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies

26 January 2022 2:53 PM
by Zanele Zama
Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose talks about cookies and what Google has proposed.

Google is overhauling a piece of technology built to replace advertising cookies.

This comes after the company received complaints that it has not done enough to protect users' privacy.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose about this.

Cookie is a tiny little file that stores information about what you've been doing online. It tracks your internet activity and allows digital publishers to target certain advertising based on your activity and behaviour online.

Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

The reason why their requests are coming through is that Europe has very stringent privacy laws and global privacy laws, you have to actively acknowledge that they are tracking what you are doing.

Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

Listen to the full interview below:




More from Local

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment

26 January 2022 2:10 PM

The party has confirmed on Wednesday that Buthelezi is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.

Read More arrow_forward

Regulator can't tackle mashonisa instantly but there are alternatives - PayMeNow

26 January 2022 12:19 PM

PayMeNow CEO Deon Nobrega talks about alternatives to loan sharks and misconception of what a loan or access to liquidity actually costs.

Read More arrow_forward

'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper

25 January 2022 9:04 PM

Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.

Read More arrow_forward

NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health

25 January 2022 8:03 PM

CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.

Read More arrow_forward

Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor

25 January 2022 6:04 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood talks about the Gauteng personal protective equipment corruption in the Special Investigation Unit report.

Read More arrow_forward

We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru

25 January 2022 5:14 PM

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says whenever they make recommendations they are not taken seriously.

Read More arrow_forward

Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child

25 January 2022 3:24 PM

DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.

Read More arrow_forward

Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?

25 January 2022 6:35 AM

There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.

Read More arrow_forward

Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong

24 January 2022 4:34 PM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for the December invoice.

Read More arrow_forward

How a second-chance programme can help you conquer matric

24 January 2022 3:38 PM

Network Mobiliser from the Youth Capital Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi explains how the programme works.

Read More arrow_forward

IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment

Local

Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues

Politics

NPA is undercapacitated to deal PPE disaster - Advocate Paul Hoffman

Politics

EWN Highlights

WCED: 41 cases of school vandalism, burglaries reported during summer holidays

26 January 2022 2:57 PM

26 January 2022 2:57 PM

State links Ntuthuko Shoba's cellphone number to Tshegofatso Pule murder

26 January 2022 2:47 PM

26 January 2022 2:47 PM

SIU to probe corruption, maladministration allegations at Telkom

26 January 2022 2:28 PM

26 January 2022 2:28 PM

