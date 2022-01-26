Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies
Google is overhauling a piece of technology built to replace advertising cookies.
This comes after the company received complaints that it has not done enough to protect users' privacy.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose about this.
Cookie is a tiny little file that stores information about what you've been doing online. It tracks your internet activity and allows digital publishers to target certain advertising based on your activity and behaviour online.Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief
The reason why their requests are coming through is that Europe has very stringent privacy laws and global privacy laws, you have to actively acknowledge that they are tracking what you are doing.Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/google.html?sti=nhxnfj15smv7rn6xo7|&mediapopup=90209104
More from Local
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment
The party has confirmed on Wednesday that Buthelezi is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.Read More
Regulator can't tackle mashonisa instantly but there are alternatives - PayMeNow
PayMeNow CEO Deon Nobrega talks about alternatives to loan sharks and misconception of what a loan or access to liquidity actually costs.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood talks about the Gauteng personal protective equipment corruption in the Special Investigation Unit report.Read More
We are worried that budget allocations got to top SAPS officials - Popcru
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union spokesperson Richard Mamabolo says whenever they make recommendations they are not taken seriously.Read More
Empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child
DG Murray Trust All Children On Track portfolio innovation manager Kwanda Ndoda about this.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Prasa clarifies R130-million festive season deal, says Sunday Times got it wrong
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda says the cost estimate is R9-million but they are waiting for the December invoice.Read More