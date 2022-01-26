Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies





Google is overhauling a piece of technology built to replace advertising cookies.

This comes after the company received complaints that it has not done enough to protect users' privacy.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose about this.

Cookie is a tiny little file that stores information about what you've been doing online. It tracks your internet activity and allows digital publishers to target certain advertising based on your activity and behaviour online. Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

The reason why their requests are coming through is that Europe has very stringent privacy laws and global privacy laws, you have to actively acknowledge that they are tracking what you are doing. Stephen Ambrose, Technology editor and contributor - Business Brief

Listen to the full interview below: