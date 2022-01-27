"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
'Seeking help for mental health doesn't make you weak, it makes you stronger' Relebogile Mabotja on the Mental Health Check-In Moment, chats to SADAG Counselling coordinator Nono Maseko. 27 January 2022 2:42 PM
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement. 27 January 2022 11:21 AM
View all Local
PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive... 27 January 2022 1:22 PM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
Case with conservationist and David Mabuza at centre of allegations continues Bongani Bingwa chats to Conservationist Fred Daniel on the court case at the Pretoria High Court. 26 January 2022 8:42 AM
View all Politics
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 4% Governor Lesetja Kganyago has cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices for the move. 27 January 2022 4:03 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Business
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group. 24 January 2022 7:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement. 27 January 2022 11:21 AM
People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2022 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"

27 January 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
LG
branding
heroes and zeros
flatscreen TV

Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.
Image of a flatscreen TV © liudmilachernetska/123rf.com

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Rice took issue with a strapline for LG's OLED flatscreen TV - 'At One with Your Wall'.

While it looks like a fantastic television just from the photographs, it has a campaign that ends with the proposition 'At One with Your Wall'... Really?

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Are we going to see more down the line? Are we going to be 'At Ease with Our Coffee Tables'? Are we going to be 'At Peace with Our Pelmets'!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I know the Internet of Things is connecting us with electronics faster than you can possibly imagine, but I still think being 'At One with Your Wall' would not be much of a motivator for me to go out and spend what is no doubt a lot of money on an LG flatscreen TV OLED design.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on 'Heroes and Zeros' (LG discussion at 9:08):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"




27 January 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
LG
branding
heroes and zeros
flatscreen TV

More from Business

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%

27 January 2022 4:03 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices for the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In ? we trust

26 January 2022 7:15 PM

For a growing group of people that answer is no-one

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now

26 January 2022 11:30 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper

25 January 2022 9:04 PM

Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?

25 January 2022 6:35 AM

There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral

21 January 2022 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'

20 January 2022 8:42 PM

The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to use a gap year to your benefit

20 January 2022 3:22 PM

Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys

20 January 2022 11:14 AM

The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming near surfers on shallow water goes viral

20 January 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station

26 January 2022 8:52 PM

Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'

26 January 2022 7:53 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'

26 January 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!

24 January 2022 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Infrastructure plans? We’ve got ‘em! Infrastructure investment? Not so much...

24 January 2022 6:58 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairperson at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'

20 January 2022 8:50 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'

17 January 2022 6:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'

13 January 2022 8:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'

13 January 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom finds itself between a rock and hard place on diesel overspending - CEO

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA