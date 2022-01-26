United Nations confirms SA not obliged to give citizenship because of birth





The South African Home Affairs ministry has concluded a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) on various issues concerning refugees in the country.

John Perlman speaks to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi for more details.

A few weeks ago, there was a group of NGOs and human rights groups that clubbed together and marched to Home Affairs and demanded that every child born of foreign parents who are born on our soil must get our birth certificate and citizenship. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

I came out to the media and said we are not obliged to do that and there is no law that forces us. Now the United Nations yesterday accepted it. The United Nations said no there is no obligation on any country to give you citizenship because you were born there. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Listen to the full interview below: