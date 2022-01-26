United Nations confirms SA not obliged to give citizenship because of birth
The South African Home Affairs ministry has concluded a meeting with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHRC) on various issues concerning refugees in the country.
John Perlman speaks to Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi for more details.
A few weeks ago, there was a group of NGOs and human rights groups that clubbed together and marched to Home Affairs and demanded that every child born of foreign parents who are born on our soil must get our birth certificate and citizenship.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
I came out to the media and said we are not obliged to do that and there is no law that forces us. Now the United Nations yesterday accepted it. The United Nations said no there is no obligation on any country to give you citizenship because you were born there.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
CCMA says sacking for vaccine refusal 'substantively fair' but expert warns
Conflict resolution specialist at the Conflict Resolution Centre Andre Vlok has advised his employer clients that it is risky to dismiss people for refusal at this stage.Read More
Google changes plans on web-tracking cookies
Business Brief technology editor and contributor Stephen Ambrose talks about cookies and what Google has proposed.Read More
IFP founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for hypertension treatment
The party has confirmed on Wednesday that Buthelezi is being treated for hypertension at an undisclosed hospital.Read More
Regulator can't tackle mashonisa instantly but there are alternatives - PayMeNow
PayMeNow CEO Deon Nobrega talks about alternatives to loan sharks and misconception of what a loan or access to liquidity actually costs.Read More
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper
Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson.Read More
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health
CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi has answers to give on PPE corruption - Maverick Citizen editor
Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood talks about the Gauteng personal protective equipment corruption in the Special Investigation Unit report.Read More