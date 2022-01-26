CCMA says sacking for vaccine refusal 'substantively fair' but expert warns





The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) found that a company that fired an employee because she refused to take the covid vaccine acted fairly.

In the arbitration award, the CCMA commissioner Lungile Matshaka ruled that the sacking of Theresa Mulderiji's by Goldrush Group was "substantively fair".

John Perlman speaks to a conflict resolution specialist at the Conflict Resolution Centre Andre Vlok.

I've noticed an enthusiasm in the media in the last 24 hours or so since that award came out, I don't think we should make too much of it. We don't really know how far back it goes. Andre Vlok, Conflict resolution specialist - Conflict Resolution Centre

The commissioner has to decide on the facts. I am advising my employer clients that it would be quick, risky and brave to dismiss people for refusal at this stage. Andre Vlok, Conflict resolution specialist - Conflict Resolution Centre

