WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not

Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not

Social media has been left confused, after the grandson of the late Nelson Mandela posted a video admitting he had abused his girlfriend.

However, in another video, his girlfriend says he didnt abuse her.

Watch the first video of his admittance:

Mbuso Mandela admits to abusing and strangling his girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/MteJucd3lT — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) January 25, 2022

Watch the video where his girlfriend says he didn't abuse her:

This story is crazy. No legit abuser would plead guilty though. Even Mampintsha who was caught on a live video denied he hit Babes. Even Zac Stacy who was also caught on camera said the incident was "Staged"



This story is really really crazy.https://t.co/TjRNkc8ewc — Nando (@NandoGigaba) January 26, 2022

