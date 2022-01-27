People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral
People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking
Social media is talking after People sharing words they use instead of swear words has everyone talking.
Click here to read the full story:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277539_young-woman-holding-phone-in-hands-reading-message-news-browsing-internet-online-mobile-apps-using-d.html
More from Entertainment
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene
Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes!
Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000.Read More
Twitter thread on what things we should keep from Covid has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Wife catching husband watching videos of women dancing goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022
The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it!Read More