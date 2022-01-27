Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene
Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene says the silver lining of the coronavirus pandemic was the deep emerging into her new work environment which helped her to deal with complex issues.
She shares these sentiments after she took on the position at the organisation just before the first hard lockdown due to the virus.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the #HangingOutWithClement feature, Kunene says her current role is challenging because she is the face and the voice of the organisation.
She says that banks have been great facilitators of the South African economy during the pandemic.
When Covid- 19 struck, without the effort that was expanded by the government, banks on their own started programmes which called on all their clients to come in and renegotiate their loans.Bongiwe Kunene, Managing director - Banking Association of South Africa
Listen below to the full interview, where Kunene talks about her life, her career and everything she loves:
Source : https://twitter.com/BankingZA
