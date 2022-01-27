PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse
The Public Protector has confirmed receipt of executive ethics complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa after suspended African National Congress MP Mervyn Dirks submitted a letter to Standing Committee on Public Accounts chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa two weeks, calling for Ramaphosa to be investigated on allegations about the misuse of public funds attributed to him in a leaked audio recording.
READ: 'I would rather lose the race than buy votes' - Ramaphosa on CR17 funding
Office of the Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segwale tells mandy Wiener more.
He had indicated that he filed the complaint earlier but we only received it later afternoon yesterday and at that point we were able to register it for investigation. as we say in the statement, any alleged breach of the executive code against any member of Cabinet is brought to the Public Protector by a member of the executive or a member of the National Assembly or NCOP (National Council of Provinces is a matter that the Public Protector is compelled to look into.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Public Protector
The Public Protector has investigated the CR17 matter before, are you now treating this as a fresh interview?
The matters are not quite the same if you think about it because here the allegation is being made that the President in that audio file seems to be suggesting that she was aware that public funds were being used in intra-party (ANC) campaigns and it is alleged that he did nothing about it despite appearing to be well-versed on the issues.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Public Protector
The complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive ethics code and wants the Public Protector to confirm that or otherwise. The law gives us 30 days within which to complete this kind of investigation but it does anticipate that e may not be in a position to conclude it within that timeframe, at which point we must alert the President that we may need more time.Oupa Segwale, Spokesperson - Public Protector
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
