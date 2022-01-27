'Seeking help for mental health doesn't make you weak, it makes you stronger'
South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) Counselling coordinator Nono Maseko says going to a local clinic to seek advice on your mental health, doesn't make a person weak.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja on the Mental Health Check-In Moment, Maseko adds that seeking help makes a person strong.
Seeking help means you understand yourself and you know how to take care of yourself and self care is important.Nono Maseko, Counselling coordinator - SADAG
Taking care of your mental wellbeing makes you stronger, day my day. My tip is to smile at least three times in a day.Nono Maseko, Counselling coordinator - SADAG
Listen below to the Mental Health Check-In Moment:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/ssoil322/ssoil3221709/ssoil322170900078/85485161-sad-and-depressed-woman-sitting-alone-at-the-field-during-beautiful-sunset-with-park-background-sele.jpg
