'Seeing colleagues talk about Patrick Shai's work shows how much he was loved'
Friends and family are attending a memorial service for acclaimed actor Patrick Shai is being held at the Market Threatre in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The legendary actor took his life on Saturday at his Dobsonville home where he lived for 33 years.
Shai was an accomplished actor who became a household name after appearing in countless television series, including Soul City, Yizo Yizo and most recently The River.
John Perlman chats to spokeperson of the Shai family Lekgetho Shai to give more insight on the memorial service.
His colleagues testifying about his work shows us how much he was loved. We didn't expect the amount of support we have been receiving. The support shows us that he was really loved and that gives us courage.Lekgetho Shai, Spokesperson - Shai family.
