Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the South African Reserve Bank has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%, announced Governor Lesetja Kganyago.
Kganyago cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices for the move.
Four members of the committee voted for the increase, while one voted for an unchanged rate.
This is a breaking news story. Listen to Bruce Whitfield Show at 6:00 PM for more details.
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
