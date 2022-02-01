Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
Premier Cape wine estate Kanonkop has bought Laibach (Ladybird wine range), the organic wine farm right next door.
Kanonkop is a fourth-generation family-owned estate, handed down from generation to generation.
For the last 49 years the Stellenbosch farm has been in the hands of brothers Paul and Johann Krige.
Bruce Whitfield talks to Johann Krige about the motivation for the Laibach purchase.
Krige says it's a strategic decision which illustrates Kanonkop's focused approach to business.
I think our success over the last 49 years has been one of being focused on what to do, and trying to position yourself as one of the premium leading red wine producers in South Africa.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
... purchasing a piece of premium agricultural land with exactly the same soils that we have... the same slopes that we have on Kanonkop...Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
We can use a rather big portion of that property and channel that into our Kanonkop Estate Wine range. It will give us a bigger footprint, because we already don't have enough supplies, locally and for the international market.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Krige says the surge in demand for premium wines is noticeable, particularly in the international market.
He adds that the process of prices catching up with quality, is a slow process.
We export to approximately 65 countries and there's been a major surge in the request for top South African wines. The international wine buyers... are slowly realising that they can buy top-quality wines that are internationally competitive... and they're getting it at bargain basement prices.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
South Africa has in the past been seen as a producer of 'cheap and cheerful wines' but people are now realising that there are really serious, premium wines that come from South Africa.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Krige says they will retain a portion of the organic grapes and organic production at Laibach that can add value to the Kanonkop brand.
So we can unlock value by purchasing this piece of land, no doubt. It gives us another angle as well, on the organic side... but obviously not under the Kanonkop brand.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
Because this is adjoining Kanonkop, it gives us the opportunity to extend our estate wine range as well.Johann Krige, Co-owner - Kanonkop Wine Estate
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bennymarty/bennymarty1610/bennymarty161000118/65320946-rows-of-grapes-in-picturesque-stellenbosch-wine-region-with-thelema-mountain-in-background-the-viney.jpg
