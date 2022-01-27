VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study
A study by Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), has shown that Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux, and Toyota Quantum were involved in 43.2% of fatal crashes.
The report has confirmed that Volkswagen Polo drivers are amongst the worst in the country as those drivers were involved in the most crashes, comprising 16.7% of all fatal incidents.
John Perlman chats to Road Traffic Management Corporation chief communications officer Simon Zwane to give more insight on the report.
When you look at speeding fines, Polo drivers score proportionately higher in the vehicle population and that is what makes them worse than others.Simon Zwane, Chief communication officer - RTMC
He says this baseline study also showed that the Toyota Quantum comprised of 12.2% of all fatal accidents.
What concerned us about public transport accidents is that many of them were found to be speeding.Simon Zwane, Chief communication officer - RTMC
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Polo#/media/File:2011_Volkswagen_Polo_S_60_1.2_Front.jpg
