VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study

Today at 18:09 SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

125 125

Today at 18:11 U.S. Fed sang a hawkish tone as it assessed how to tackle inflation running at a 40-year high. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard de Villiers - Global Wealth Manager at UBS Financial Services

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 Kanonkop Purchases Neighbouring Laibach Wine Estate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Johann Krige

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus : The cost of setting a standard of excellence in your business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125