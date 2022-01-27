Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
After more than two months without power cuts, Eskom has warned that planned maintenance being undertaken will increase the risk of load shedding.
The power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing on Thursday.
Regarding the explosion at Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station, the cost of repairing the damage amounts to an estimated R2.5 billion.
Eskom says it's launched an insurance claim.
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 27, 2022
Eskom makes major strides in its operational recovery process, cautions the path to sustainability will be long and hard pic.twitter.com/cmD0af00bi
Bruche Whitfield interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer on The Money Show.
Oberholzer took the opportunity to congratulate his colleagues working in generation at Eskom
We know what the mandate of generation is, to the country and to the upliftment of 60 million people... I'd like to give credit to them.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Yes we have commenced, for the last year-and-a-half, on the liability maintenance. Sometimes it makes it very difficult... because it's an investment we are making in our future... and it's an ongoing process... It is starting to pay off, but the hard work and dedication of the colleagues - I cannot get past that. That is critical.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Yes, but at the same time there are people within Eskom who seem to be hell-bent on breaking it - the R2.5 billion bill you face for that explosion last year causing an increase in security. There is a problem within Eskom and as much as [many] people are doing their jobs... somebody is up to no good in Eskom.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Oberholzer acknowledges it doesn't help that on the one hand they are doing a "great job" while on the other, "own goals" are being scored.
What happened at Medupi 4 was preventable... This is a 730 megawatt own goal that we're going to sit with for the next two-and-a-half years.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
On the 18th at two o'clock in the morning we took down Koeberg unit 2 for 155 days. However, when it comes back we will wait two or three months before we then take down unit 1.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Let's be honest, if you have a coal-fired station fleet (if you take Medupi and Kusile out of the equation) that is on average in excess of 42 years old... and you haven't maintained them... it is difficult...Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
What is important is that when we take a unit off, we are ready... that your outage readiness is at least 80%... and you then do the maintenance properly...Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Oberholzer emphasizes that Eskom is looking at how it is going to participate in the future in new generation capacity.
We do have significant financial and other challenges, but we will make a plan... We at Eskom are certainly not, on the generation side, going to die as 'a dirty coal business'... We are currently looking at models at how to participate in the future capacity of the country.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
January 27, 2022
Listen to the interview with the Eskom COO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Business
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.Read More
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has cited high inflation, driven by oil and food prices for the move.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium).Read More
In ? we trust
For a growing group of people that answer is no-oneRead More
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move.Read More
Entry-level cars are selling reallly well in South Africa right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
More from Local
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.Read More
Eskom finds itself between a rock and hard place on diesel overspending - CEO
Andre de Ruyter says they have had to find the money for carrying out maintenance and paying for diesel from other sources such as savings.Read More
VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study
John Perlman chats to Road Traffic Management Corporation chief communications officer Simon Zwane to reflect on the report.Read More
'Seeing colleagues talk about Patrick Shai's work shows how much he was loved'
John Perlman chats to family spokesperson Lekgetho Shai to give more insight on the memorial service.Read More
'Seeking help for mental health doesn't make you weak, it makes you stronger'
Relebogile Mabotja on the Mental Health Check-In Moment, chats to SADAG Counselling coordinator Nono Maseko.Read More
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene
Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train'
Former Blue Train manager now turned whistleblower Herbert Prinsloo reflects on why he was fired from the luxury train.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More