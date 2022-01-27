Streaming issues? Report here
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

After more than two months without power cuts, Eskom has warned that planned maintenance being undertaken will increase the risk of load shedding.

The power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing on Thursday.

Regarding the explosion at Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station, the cost of repairing the damage amounts to an estimated R2.5 billion.

Eskom says it's launched an insurance claim.

Bruche Whitfield interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer on The Money Show.

Oberholzer took the opportunity to congratulate his colleagues working in generation at Eskom

We know what the mandate of generation is, to the country and to the upliftment of 60 million people... I'd like to give credit to them.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Yes we have commenced, for the last year-and-a-half, on the liability maintenance. Sometimes it makes it very difficult... because it's an investment we are making in our future... and it's an ongoing process... It is starting to pay off, but the hard work and dedication of the colleagues - I cannot get past that. That is critical.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Yes, but at the same time there are people within Eskom who seem to be hell-bent on breaking it - the R2.5 billion bill you face for that explosion last year causing an increase in security. There is a problem within Eskom and as much as [many] people are doing their jobs... somebody is up to no good in Eskom.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Oberholzer acknowledges it doesn't help that on the one hand they are doing a "great job" while on the other, "own goals" are being scored.

What happened at Medupi 4 was preventable... This is a 730 megawatt own goal that we're going to sit with for the next two-and-a-half years.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

On the 18th at two o'clock in the morning we took down Koeberg unit 2 for 155 days. However, when it comes back we will wait two or three months before we then take down unit 1.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Let's be honest, if you have a coal-fired station fleet (if you take Medupi and Kusile out of the equation) that is on average in excess of 42 years old... and you haven't maintained them... it is difficult...

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

What is important is that when we take a unit off, we are ready... that your outage readiness is at least 80%... and you then do the maintenance properly...

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Oberholzer emphasizes that Eskom is looking at how it is going to participate in the future in new generation capacity.

We do have significant financial and other challenges, but we will make a plan... We at Eskom are certainly not, on the generation side, going to die as 'a dirty coal business'... We are currently looking at models at how to participate in the future capacity of the country.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Listen to the interview with the Eskom COO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
