Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic
University of the Free State chancellor Bonang Mohale says even though South Africa has been a democratic state for 27 years, it holds world records for negative things.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mohale says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world, the country with the highest unemployment rate and the country with the highest failure rate of small businesses.
The looting in July demonstrated a few things, that inequality is widening, racism is at an all time high, black graduates are roaming the streets hopelessly and public education has collapsed.Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of Free State/ Chairman of The Bidvest Group Limited
Lawlessness in the country has now become an epidemic, he adds.
We need to make sure that those implicated in the state capture report go to jail. We need to make sure that the vaccine rollout is completed and vaccine hesitancy is addressed.Bonang Mohale, Chancellor - University of Free State/ Chairman of The Bidvest Group Limited
Listen below to the full conversation:
