Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train

28 January 2022 8:03 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Transnet
Safety Checks
blue train
luxury train

Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says the safety of its clients at its core of the business.

Blue Train Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says Herbert Prinsloo was dismissed by the company six years ago after he was found guilty for flouting company policies.

Mr Prinsloo was found guilty of six things out of the 12 charges he was accused of, she adds.

RELATED: 'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train'

Ndhlovu is speaking to Bongani Bingwa in response to Prinsloo alleging that he was fired for highlighting issues of the deteriorating state of the luxury train.

We cannot assume that he has no motives in the matter, but we can question why he would come back six years later and make these claims and clear his name.

Nomasonto Ndhlovu, Executive manager Tourism Heritage and Hospitality - Blue Train

She adds that the train undergoes regular safety and maintenance checks before each and every departure.

The safety of our customers is at the core and we make sure that the train is maintained on an ongoing basis.

Nomasonto Ndhlovu, Executive manager Tourism Heritage and Hospitality - Blue Train

Listen below to the full conversation:




