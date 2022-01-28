Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train
Blue Train Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says Herbert Prinsloo was dismissed by the company six years ago after he was found guilty for flouting company policies.
Mr Prinsloo was found guilty of six things out of the 12 charges he was accused of, she adds.
RELATED: 'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train'
Ndhlovu is speaking to Bongani Bingwa in response to Prinsloo alleging that he was fired for highlighting issues of the deteriorating state of the luxury train.
We cannot assume that he has no motives in the matter, but we can question why he would come back six years later and make these claims and clear his name.Nomasonto Ndhlovu, Executive manager Tourism Heritage and Hospitality - Blue Train
She adds that the train undergoes regular safety and maintenance checks before each and every departure.
The safety of our customers is at the core and we make sure that the train is maintained on an ongoing basis.Nomasonto Ndhlovu, Executive manager Tourism Heritage and Hospitality - Blue Train
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO
The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.Read More
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.Read More
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.Read More
Eskom finds itself between a rock and a hard place on diesel overspending - CEO
Andre de Ruyter says they have had to find the money for carrying out maintenance and paying for diesel from other sources such as savings.Read More
VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study
John Perlman chats to Road Traffic Management Corporation chief communications officer Simon Zwane to reflect on the report.Read More
'Seeing colleagues talk about Patrick Shai's work shows how much he was loved'
John Perlman chats to family spokesperson Lekgetho Shai to give more insight on the memorial service.Read More
'Seeking help for mental health doesn't make you weak, it makes you stronger'
Relebogile Mabotja on the Mental Health Check-In Moment, chats to SADAG Counselling coordinator Nono Maseko.Read More
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene
Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
'I was dismissed as I raised issues of deteriorating condition of Blue Train'
Former Blue Train manager now turned whistleblower Herbert Prinsloo reflects on why he was fired from the luxury train.Read More