WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

Social media is talking after a 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean was made true by her family and lifeguards.

Watch the video below:

Marcilia hadn't been able to enjoy the beach in decades—so for her 97th birthday she asked her daughters if she could take a dip in the ocean. Watch as she is overcome with emotion sharing the beautiful moment with her daughters. Bless these sweet lifeguards. pic.twitter.com/82AcUC6j2Y — GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) January 28, 2022

