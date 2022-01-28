WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true
97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true
Social media is talking after a 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean was made true by her family and lifeguards.
Watch the video below:
Marcilia hadn't been able to enjoy the beach in decades—so for her 97th birthday she asked her daughters if she could take a dip in the ocean. Watch as she is overcome with emotion sharing the beautiful moment with her daughters. Bless these sweet lifeguards. pic.twitter.com/82AcUC6j2Y— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) January 28, 2022
