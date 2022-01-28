Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Unpacking the Ukraine / Russia conflict
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Peter Fabricius - Foreign affairs journalist at ...
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- Navigating the G-spot
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nu Davidson, relationship coach
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

28 January 2022 8:35 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking

97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

Social media is talking after a 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean was made true by her family and lifeguards.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




Share this:
