Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement





The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the intention by the commission's deputy chairperson was to consider whether there would be any possible implications relating to the impact of the vaccine to fertility.

She says having read the full article and not just the summary that was provided, the commission came to the realisation that the hormonal changes that lead to the variation of length, are mere part of general immune responses that women get from not only vaccines but other medications.

She shares this stance after the CGE came under fire for issuing a statement warning against imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines on employees and students.

After the Health Department and other experts pointed out that the commission had not considered all available evidence and substantial benefits associated with vaccinating women and pregnant women, the commission retracted its statement.

Clement Manyathela chats to Deyi to further eleborate on the commissions stance.

The trust we have on our colleagues should have been backed by further investigation and we take complete ownership within the CGE particularly when it comes to clinical information. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

We take full ownership for the lack of verification in the initial statement. Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

