Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
SIU findings on City Of Cape Town Homeless camp
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
EWN: Murder trial of Nthuthuko Shoba continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 16:50
A ‘new wave’ of bank scams is hitting SA, ombud warns
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reana Steyn, South African Ombudsman for Banking Services
Today at 17:10
Concerns about General Sitole not complying with IPID
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Today at 17:20
Zuma years wiped out all the economic milestones that Mandela and Mbeki achieved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ray Mahlaka, Daily Maverick Journalist
Today at 18:09
Steinhoff's 2021 annual report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theodore de Klerk - CFO at Steinhoff International
Today at 18:12
How South Africans saved the tourism industry this summer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sandra Kneubuhler - Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Luxury of Schools with George Harris, Hilton Headmaster
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Harris - Hilton Headmaster
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils' Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara weighs in on the Cosas-aligned march in a bid to help poor learners. 28 January 2022 3:54 PM
Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement CGE commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the commission should have done further verification before it made the statement. 28 January 2022 10:26 AM
Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says the safety of its clients at its core of the business. 28 January 2022 8:03 AM
View all Local
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive... 27 January 2022 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Guy dancing inside plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2022 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement

28 January 2022 10:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Commission of Gender Equality
COVID19
vaccine
COVID fertility

CGE commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the commission should have done further verification before it made the statement.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the intention by the commission's deputy chairperson was to consider whether there would be any possible implications relating to the impact of the vaccine to fertility.

She says having read the full article and not just the summary that was provided, the commission came to the realisation that the hormonal changes that lead to the variation of length, are mere part of general immune responses that women get from not only vaccines but other medications.

She shares this stance after the CGE came under fire for issuing a statement warning against imposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines on employees and students.

RELATED: COVID-19 vaccines have no impact on women fertility - Helen Rees

After the Health Department and other experts pointed out that the commission had not considered all available evidence and substantial benefits associated with vaccinating women and pregnant women, the commission retracted its statement.

Clement Manyathela chats to Deyi to further eleborate on the commissions stance.

The trust we have on our colleagues should have been backed by further investigation and we take complete ownership within the CGE particularly when it comes to clinical information.

Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

We take full ownership for the lack of verification in the initial statement.

Busisiwe Deyi, Commissioner - Commission for Gender Equality

Listen below to the full conversation on the #702Openline:




28 January 2022 10:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Commission of Gender Equality
COVID19
vaccine
COVID fertility

More from Local

Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'

28 January 2022 3:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara weighs in on the Cosas-aligned march in a bid to help poor learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train

28 January 2022 8:03 AM

Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says the safety of its clients at its core of the business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation

27 January 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

27 January 2022 6:45 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom finds itself between a rock and a hard place on diesel overspending - CEO

27 January 2022 5:59 PM

Andre de Ruyter says they have had to find the money for carrying out maintenance and paying for diesel from other sources such as savings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VW Polo, Toyota Hilux and Quantum contribute to 43.2% of crashes in SA - Study

27 January 2022 5:04 PM

John Perlman chats to Road Traffic Management Corporation chief communications officer Simon Zwane to reflect on the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seeing colleagues talk about Patrick Shai's work shows how much he was loved'

27 January 2022 4:00 PM

John Perlman chats to family spokesperson Lekgetho Shai to give more insight on the memorial service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seeking help for mental health doesn't make you weak, it makes you stronger'

27 January 2022 2:42 PM

Relebogile Mabotja on the Mental Health Check-In Moment, chats to SADAG Counselling coordinator Nono Maseko.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene

27 January 2022 11:21 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic

Politics

Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train

Local

Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement

Local

Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'

Local

EWN Highlights

NW SAPS monitor chaos at Ditsobotla Municipality after collapsed meeting

28 January 2022 3:10 PM

Court grants Clover interdict against striking unions

28 January 2022 2:38 PM

CCMA ruling on dismissal of worker who refused COVID jab slammed

28 January 2022 1:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA