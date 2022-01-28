When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi
Bongi Archi, born Bongi Mthombeni, hit the pop scene with his debut single Excuse Me released across all digital platforms on 11 November.
According to www.bongiarchi.com, members of the public know of his vocal talents, but few realise his formidable skills on piano, drums and bass. Bongi wanted his introduction as a newcomer to the recording world, to reflect that.
He tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #Unplugged
I am all for the world sound. It's a very brand new sound, a new genre. My writing is spur of the moment. That process has been going on for years. As an artist you've got to motivate, get people happy.Bongi Archi, Musician
I like all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. Music is everything that is real. When you listen to my music I want you to be super happy, uplifted.Bongi Archi, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
