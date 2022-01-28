I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane
Media personality Maps Maponyane people are always interested in the success and the end product, however, they are never there to see the failures that one goes through.
RELATED: Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja about his Upside of Failure, Maponyane says with his mom being an academic and his dad a sportsman, his earliest failures were always centred around sports and academics.
You think you have done well in school and you show your results and if I came back with 80 or 90%, my mom would always ask me where the other percentage was.Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman
I remember playing club football at an early age, thinking I was doing very well and people saying but you are not your dad, are you?Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman
Everything that has happened led to me having a good relationship with failure where I don't approach anything unless there is a possibility of failure.Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Lifestyle
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?"
Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station
Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights.Read More
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living?
There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably.Read More
Focus on one thing at a time – get ASTONISHING results!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Yolanda Cuba, Vice President Southern and East Africa Region at MTN Group.Read More
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show.Read More
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future'
The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies.Read More
How to use a gap year to your benefit
Warriors Academy founder Rudi Viljoen says there are important things to do in a gap year.Read More
Politicians have stolen the theatre, they are now the actors - Pieter-Dirk Uys
The social activist tells Clement Manyathela that he never thought Evita Bezuidenhout would last more than one show.Read More