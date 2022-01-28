I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane





Media personality Maps Maponyane people are always interested in the success and the end product, however, they are never there to see the failures that one goes through.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja about his Upside of Failure, Maponyane says with his mom being an academic and his dad a sportsman, his earliest failures were always centred around sports and academics.

You think you have done well in school and you show your results and if I came back with 80 or 90%, my mom would always ask me where the other percentage was. Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman

I remember playing club football at an early age, thinking I was doing very well and people saying but you are not your dad, are you? Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman

Everything that has happened led to me having a good relationship with failure where I don't approach anything unless there is a possibility of failure. Maps Maponyane, Media Personality and Businessman

