Ramaphosa must wake up from wherever he is and take action against Sitole - Sapu





President Cyril Ramaphosa has been urged to take action against Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole. This is after police watchdog Ipid opened two criminal complaints against him.

In the first case, Sitole is accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation into the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

Ipid has reportedly lodged a second case against him in connection with fraud and corruption at the South African Police Service.

Last year, Ramaphosa announced his intention to suspend Sitole after setting up a board of inquiry to investigate the top cop's alleged misconduct and fitness to hold office.

South African Policing Union spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale and Africa Analysis senior policing and global security specialist Eldred de Klerk give their take on the matter.

The President has been quiet for so long, since October when he served that notice of suspension. We will end up with a state of policing that is unstable. He must stake the necessary steps so there will be stability in the police service. Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - South African Policing Union

It is about time Ramaphosa wakes up from wherever he is and take action. We must also look beyond the national commissioner and look the issues. Lesiba Thobakgale, Spokesperson - South African Policing Union

The principal problem here is political. The political infighting within the ANC is undermining state institutions. The police commissioner has no excuse from being questioned by Ipid. Eldred de Klerk, Senior policing and global security specialist - Africa Analysis

Listen below for the full interview...