Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'
A large group of school pupils aligned with student movement Cosas have on Friday marched to the JSE in Sandton calling on listed companies to make a contribution towards learning.
Sandton traffic came to a standstill as the large group of students made their way through Sandton.
John Perlman chats to Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara to give an update on the march.
The students say they want R1 billion in support for pupils in school. They are waiting for the CEO of the JSE to receive a memorandum.Lennox Wasara, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says the students want this money so that poor students can be supported.
Listen below to the full conversation:
