Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Pioneering South African journalist, Magazine Editor, Author, Radio and Television presenter Jennifer Crwys-Williams
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Jenny Crwys-Williams - Presenter at Talk Radio 702
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Mbalenhle Ngcobo
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbalenhle Ngcobo - Founder of Ifutho Paper
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SABC fires Phathiswa Magopeni The broadcaster has told the group executive: news and current affairs to hand in all property in her possession. 28 January 2022 5:50 PM
Ramaphosa must wake up from wherever he is and take action against Sitole - Sapu Policing expert Eldered de Klerk says political infighting within the African National Congress is undermining state institutions.... 28 January 2022 5:31 PM
Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils' Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara weighs in on the Cosas-aligned march in a bid to help poor learners. 28 January 2022 3:54 PM
View all Local
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive... 27 January 2022 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Can South Africans be the leaders to drive change for sustainable living? There is a growing need to limit our use of resources to allow them time to be replenished, that's how we live sustainably. 25 January 2022 6:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2022 8:35 AM
WATCH: Guy dancing inside plane goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2022 8:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'

28 January 2022 4:49 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Agriculture
fluctuating currencies

Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector says there are three possibilities that could happen to countries like South Africa if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates.

The first will be foreign currency fluctuations as well as exchange rate instability in times of stress.

Speaking to John Perlman, Spector says the second thing is that if there are tensions as there are now, it is going to affect commodities such as natural gas and petroleum.

The third thing is that there will be a change is agricultural commodity prices.

Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

Listen below to the full conversation:




28 January 2022 4:49 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Agriculture
fluctuating currencies

More from World

'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision

25 January 2022 6:53 PM

The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?

21 January 2022 6:15 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022

20 January 2022 7:41 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified'

13 January 2022 3:27 PM

University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's heart transplanted into a human in the US.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed

12 January 2022 7:45 AM

University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'

11 January 2022 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

9 January 2022 8:36 AM

At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

France removes South Africa from its travel red list

6 January 2022 10:40 AM

The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SABC fires Phathiswa Magopeni

Local

Ramaphosa must wake up from wherever he is and take action against Sitole - Sapu

Local

Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'

Local

EWN Highlights

ECOWAS suspends Burkina Faso following coup

28 January 2022 7:49 PM

Preventing sexual abuse in humanitarian settings 'high priority': WHO chief

28 January 2022 7:47 PM

Cosas marches to JSE to demand listed companies allocate R1bn to help pupils

28 January 2022 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA