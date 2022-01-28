Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'





Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector says there are three possibilities that could happen to countries like South Africa if the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates.

The first will be foreign currency fluctuations as well as exchange rate instability in times of stress.

Speaking to John Perlman, Spector says the second thing is that if there are tensions as there are now, it is going to affect commodities such as natural gas and petroleum.

The third thing is that there will be a change is agricultural commodity prices. Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert and associate editor - Daily Maverick

