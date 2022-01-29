COVID-19: South Africa records 3,789 new cases and 133 deaths





The Health Department has identified 3,789 positive tests in the last cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,598,288

Unfortunately, 133 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 94,784.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,436,326 with a recovery rate of 95.5%

The Department says it has administered 29,784,202 million vaccinations to date.