COVID-19: South Africa records 3,789 new cases and 133 deaths
The Health Department has identified 3,789 positive tests in the last cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,598,288
Unfortunately, 133 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 94,784.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,436,326 with a recovery rate of 95.5%
The Department says it has administered 29,784,202 million vaccinations to date.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 598 288 with 3 789 new cases reported. Today 133 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 94 784 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 436 326 with a recovery rate of 95.5% pic.twitter.com/ihJaXSOe1b— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 28, 2022
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
