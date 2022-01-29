Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected to apply for bail





CAPE TOWN - The man accused of starting a fire at Parliament is set to apply for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

The matter was expected to be heard at 10am.

Zandile Mafe was arrested shortly after the blaze early this month.

His defence insisted he was innocent and was being used as a scapegoat.

Mafe faces charges of housebreaking with the intent to commit terrorism and arson, theft, terrorism and a separate arson charge.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court had referred him for psychiatric observation earlier this month.

His defence took issue with this and went to the Western Cape High Court, which ruled the decision to have him admitted to the Valkenbeg Psychiatric Facility was unlawful.

He had to be discharged and sent back to prison.

Mafe's bail bid was meant to be heard a week ago, but he contracted COVID-19 and the matter had to be postponed.

The state will oppose his bail application.

