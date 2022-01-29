



CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says it is vital to know your physical numbers to help in monitoring your health.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on Weekend Breakfast, Nyati says most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese.

For somebody with a body mass index between 18 and 25, we say that's a normal BMI. You are carrying the right amount of weight for your height. 25 to 29.9 that's overweight and 30 and above that's obese. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Check yourself, are you overweight? Are you obese and whatever number you get, then you start working on do I reduce this over time, not with those fat diets people get to see on media in January. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says the next number to know is body fat percentage.

In general, women have a higher percentage of body fat percentage than men. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that it is important to know your blood pressure and high blood pressure number.

Listen to the full interview below: