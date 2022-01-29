Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Biggest takeaway from RTMC report is everyone needs driver training' Motoring expert Ernest Page reflects on the study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation on 'South African Fatal Crashes in Co... 29 January 2022 12:00 PM
Sanef strikes out at SABC’s decision to sack Magopeni as head of news The South African National Editors Forum slammed the SABC’s decision to fire Phathiswa Magopeni as head of news. 29 January 2022 9:22 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday. 29 January 2022 8:35 AM
View all Local
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
PP receives complaint against Ramaphosa for non-action on ANC public funds abuse Spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the complainant is effectively saying if that is true the President may have breached the executive... 27 January 2022 1:22 PM
View all Politics
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
View all Business
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday. 29 January 2022 8:35 AM
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2022 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Stadiums want their fans back: 'We need up to 10k people to break even, not 2k' Bruce Whitfield interviews Pieter Burger, MD of Emirates Airline Park (Ellis Park Stadium). 26 January 2022 7:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai

29 January 2022 8:35 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Funeral
Patrick Shai
Patrick Shai dies

Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.

The funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai is underway at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg.

Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.

RELATED: Legendary South African actor Patrick Shai has passed away

The award-winning actor appeared on numerous stage plays, feature films and television productions like _7de Laan _and The River.




29 January 2022 8:35 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Funeral
Patrick Shai
Patrick Shai dies

More from Local

'Biggest takeaway from RTMC report is everyone needs driver training'

29 January 2022 12:00 PM

Motoring expert Ernest Page reflects on the study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation on 'South African Fatal Crashes in Context'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanef strikes out at SABC’s decision to sack Magopeni as head of news

29 January 2022 9:22 AM

The South African National Editors Forum slammed the SABC’s decision to fire Phathiswa Magopeni as head of news.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected to apply for bail

29 January 2022 8:01 AM

The man accused of starting a fire at Parliament is set to apply for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 3,789 new cases and 133 deaths

29 January 2022 6:50 AM

The Department says it has administered 29,784,202 million vaccinations to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC fires Phathiswa Magopeni

28 January 2022 5:50 PM

The broadcaster has told the group executive: news and current affairs to hand in all property in her possession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa must wake up from wherever he is and take action against Sitole - Sapu

28 January 2022 5:31 PM

Policing expert Eldered de Klerk says political infighting within the African National Congress is undermining state institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'

28 January 2022 3:54 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara weighs in on the Cosas-aligned march in a bid to help poor learners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement

28 January 2022 10:26 AM

CGE commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the commission should have done further verification before it made the statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train

28 January 2022 8:03 AM

Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says the safety of its clients at its core of the business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO

27 January 2022 9:12 PM

The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi

28 January 2022 2:49 PM

The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true

28 January 2022 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Guy dancing inside plane goes viral

28 January 2022 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene

27 January 2022 11:21 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking

27 January 2022 8:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not

27 January 2022 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inventor having created seatbelt to protect fast food from spilling goes viral

26 January 2022 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rugby stars rally behind young player who was trolled for his weight

25 January 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman throwing cheating boyfriend TV and PlayStation out window goes viral

25 January 2022 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Brain of 702 returns with the same great prizes!

24 January 2022 7:19 PM

Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Sanef strikes out at SABC’s decision to sack Magopeni as head of news

Local

Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected to apply for bail

Local

WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai

Local Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Close to 600 people left homeless after Masiphumelele Informal Settlement fire

29 January 2022 12:26 PM

Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology

29 January 2022 11:58 AM

Parly's botched digitisation may mean millions of documents lost in blaze

29 January 2022 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA