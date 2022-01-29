WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai
The funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai is underway at the Soweto Theatre in Johannesburg.
Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.
The award-winning actor appeared on numerous stage plays, feature films and television productions like _7de Laan _and The River.
