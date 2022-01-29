'Biggest takeaway from RTMC report is everyone needs driver training'
A study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed that Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Quantum contribute to the largest fatal crashes in the country.
A baseline study – titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context – which was published last month analysed fatal crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021 a period of almost four years.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about this.
These are two (Polo and Hilux) are best-selling cars in the country so if you've got a hundred of them it stands to reason that there is going to be a similar percentage of accidents.Ernest Page, Motoring Expert
I don't think the number variant is too concerning when it comes to Polo drivers and Hilux drivers. Where the concern does lie is the obvious pubic transport situation. These gentlemen and ladies spend a lot of time on the road.Ernest Page, Motoring Expert
The big takeaway for me is that driver training is important especially for people that spend time on the road.Ernest Page, Motoring Expert
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Volkswagen_Polo#/media/File:2011_Volkswagen_Polo_S_60_1.2_Front.jpg
More from Local
Sanef strikes out at SABC’s decision to sack Magopeni as head of news
The South African National Editors Forum slammed the SABC’s decision to fire Phathiswa Magopeni as head of news.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai
Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.Read More
Suspected Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe expected to apply for bail
The man accused of starting a fire at Parliament is set to apply for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,789 new cases and 133 deaths
The Department says it has administered 29,784,202 million vaccinations to date.Read More
SABC fires Phathiswa Magopeni
The broadcaster has told the group executive: news and current affairs to hand in all property in her possession.Read More
Ramaphosa must wake up from wherever he is and take action against Sitole - Sapu
Policing expert Eldered de Klerk says political infighting within the African National Congress is undermining state institutions.Read More
Learners march to JSE: 'They are demanding R1 billion in support for pupils'
Eyewitness News reporter Lennox Wasara weighs in on the Cosas-aligned march in a bid to help poor learners.Read More
Commission for Gender Equality takes responsibility for false vaccine statement
CGE commissioner Busisiwe Deyi says the commission should have done further verification before it made the statement.Read More
Train undergoes safety and maintenance checks before each departure - Blue Train
Tourism Heritage and Hospitality executive manager Nomasonto Ndhlovu says the safety of its clients at its core of the business.Read More