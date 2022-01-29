'Biggest takeaway from RTMC report is everyone needs driver training'





A study by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) revealed that Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Hilux and the Toyota Quantum contribute to the largest fatal crashes in the country.

A baseline study – titled South African Fatal Crashes in Context – which was published last month analysed fatal crash data from October 1 2017 to June 30 2021 a period of almost four years.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about this.

These are two (Polo and Hilux) are best-selling cars in the country so if you've got a hundred of them it stands to reason that there is going to be a similar percentage of accidents. Ernest Page, Motoring Expert

I don't think the number variant is too concerning when it comes to Polo drivers and Hilux drivers. Where the concern does lie is the obvious pubic transport situation. These gentlemen and ladies spend a lot of time on the road. Ernest Page, Motoring Expert

The big takeaway for me is that driver training is important especially for people that spend time on the road. Ernest Page, Motoring Expert

