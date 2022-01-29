



JOHANNESBURG - Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.

Kgamedi was speaking on behalf of the family on Saturday at the legendary actor's funeral service at the Soweto Theatre.

“Please leave this cancer as it’s starting. It mustn’t affect the industry that you people have built and made your own. Whatever has happened, even those that are listening online, find it in your hearts to say ‘we accept your apology.’”

Kgamedi said all that had happened was in the past.

“A lot of hullabaloo was doing the rounds on social media. To us, this is water under the bridge.”

The 65-year-old veteran actor completed suicide at his home in Soweto.

Speaking at her husband's memorial service on Thursday, Mmasechaba Shai called on people to forgive him, saying that his past shouldn't taint his legacy.

His daughter Tshepiso said the support they had received since her father's passing was evidence that Shai was a father to all.

“I’ve seen my dad in every single person that has come to the house to pay their respects and that just speaks to who he was as a human being. Not just to us, but to everyone.”

His son Sechaba said he would continue his father's legacy to fight gender-based violence.

This article first appeared on EWN : Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology