As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has raised its repo rate by 25 basis points to 4%.
This brings the prime lending rate to 7.5%.
The decision was announced by Governor Lesetja Kganyago after Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee held its first meeting of 2022.
RELATED: 'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'
How does the interest rates affect us.
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse to give more insight on the repo rate.
We are now moving upward on the interest rate cycle and we are trying to compensate for the inflation rate.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
He adds that the country had a honeymoon with the low interest rates, and as the rates creeps up, so does the cost of bonds, cars, overdraft, credit cards and loans which leaves people with less disposable income.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
