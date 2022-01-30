Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis?





A surge in global fertilizer prices is adding to worries to food security across sub-Saharan Africa as South Africa imports about 80% of its fertiliser.

Many farmers are considering whether to forgo purchases of fertilisers this year, as prices have tripled over the past 18 months.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC) Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices.

South Africa imports around 80% of its fertiliser from the global market and that is has been a nightmare for farmers with the increase. Thabile Nkunjana, Agricultural economist - National Agricultural Marketing Council

He says lower supply from key producing countries has led to food price increase.

Listen below to the full conversation: