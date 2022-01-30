WC Premier Winde confirms suspended Fritz facing sexual misconduct allegations
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has confirmed that suspended Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Winde made the announcement on Sunday after being tight-lipped on the nature of the allegations this week until rumours started making the rounds.
The premier said that following a consultation with the alleged victims, they'd granted him permission to divulge the type of complaints against Fritz.
Fritz's alleged victims have since been partnered with a specialist NGO for further counseling.
Winde has, however, reiterated that he would not be publishing the names or the form of sexual misconduct, in order to protect all those involved.
His office has handed over the case to Advocate Jennifer Williams for an independent investigation.
Winde said that the option of him laying criminal charges against Fritz remained firmly on the table but would depend on the outcome of the investigation.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC Premier Winde confirms suspended Fritz facing sexual misconduct allegations
