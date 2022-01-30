Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam





From two sets down, Rafael Nadal triumphed over Daniil Medvedev to claim a record 21st Grand Slam men's title in a five set dual at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Medvedev carved out a two-set lead however, Nadal took the tittle home in one of his spectacular comeback wins 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 5hr 24min on Rod Laver Arena.

The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner.