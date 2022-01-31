Choice between survival and school: Pupils explain why they've dropout of school
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) found that 700,000 pupils left the education system during the four COVID-19 waves between 2020 and 2021.
However, the Basic Education Department said that many of those pupils had since returned to the classroom.
Lindeque conducted interviews with youngsters from Soweto who have opened up to Eyewitness News about the tough decisions they've had to make to dropout of school, without any help from adults or government.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lindeque adds some pupils said they had to look after their families therefore they can't afford to go back to school.
If they are not making money, then there is no one looking after their siblings and there will not be food on the table.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News
