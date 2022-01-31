WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral





Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral

Social media is talking after a woman who vowed to stop using dating apps and go on solo night out to meet new people has gone viral after sharing her experience.

