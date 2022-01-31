Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true
Rihanna launching new lingerie line for men has everyone talking
Social media is talking after Rihanna launched a new lingerie line for men goes viral.
Read some of the reactions to the lingerie below:
OH RIHANNA. pic.twitter.com/aYN8kbjrBG— Your Favorite Interior Designer 🤞🏾✨ (@twhitson26) January 18, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Woman trying solo night out to meet new people goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology
Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai
Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday.Read More
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi
The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel.Read More
WATCH: 97-year-old's birthday wish to take dip in ocean comes true
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Guy dancing inside plane goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Being face and voice of Banking Association of SA challenging - Bongiwe Kunene
Clement Manyathela chats to Banking Association of South Africa managing director Bongiwe Kunene on #HangingOutWithClement.Read More
People sharing words they use instead of swear words has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Mbuso Mandela admits he is an abuser, his girlfriend says he is not
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More