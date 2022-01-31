Both parents need to think about best interest of child - Clement Manyathela
A landmark ruling by the North Gauteng High Court which sentenced a mother and grandmother to 30 days imprisonment suspended on the condition that they allow a father contact with his daughter, has sparked a debate between listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show.
A caller, Castro says the decision by the court is a progressive decision that will set precedence for other fathers who are denied access to their children to go to court.
This judgment will encourage fathers to start going to court so that they should be afforded the opportunity to see their children.Castro, Caller
Parents need to stop being selfish, both parties need to forget how they feel about each other and focus on the children, says Clement Manyathela
Think about the best interest of the child, when we start prioritising the child, even when we go through those processes, we do that ensuring that it doesn't compromise the sanity of the child.Clement Manyathela, Presenter
Tebogo says the judgment is a milestone, as it has made him rethink his decision to give up his children to the maternal grandmother.
My wife died and then there was a mess that happened after as my children were taken away from me as they said I couldn't have taken care of my children because I was a man.Tebogo, Caller
Sister says it is all good and well to celebrate the judgment, however, the courts should not be setting precedence on things that human beings can sort out.
I don't think that mothers or fathers intentionally want to hurt their kids, so the other side of this, is that we need to look at the mental state of both parents. Why would it get to a point where the child is used a ploy. At the end of the day these parents need to parent, both parents need to sit down and do what's best for the child.Sister, Caller
Listen below to the full 702Openline:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_judge.html
