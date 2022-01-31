Ramaphosa to receive part two of state capture report on Tuesday
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the second part of the state capture report on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa's office said that the document would be published shortly after it was presented to the director-general of the Presidency by the secretary of the commission.
The Zondo Commission released its first report in early January, with former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane singled out for wrongdoing. The first part of the report totaled 874 pages of analysis, conclusions and recommendations.
The last part of the findings from the inquiry into allegations of abuse of power by politicians, politically connected individuals and companies will follow at the end of February.
The Presidency will tomorrow, Tuesday, 1 February 2022, formally receive the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector. https://t.co/hRyYkegOt9— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) January 31, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to receive part two of state capture report on Tuesday
