



South Africans are saving the Covid-smashed tourism industry.

Cape Town received 64% more domestic tourists in 2021 than the year before, according to Cape Town Tourism.

Travellers, most of them locals, spent R800 million in Cape Town in December.

Visitors to romantic Cape Town. © nakophotography/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa at Radisson Hotel Group (scroll up to listen).

December was looking fantastic, then Omicron happened… But it [tourism] didn’t tumble… South Africans saved the day! Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa - Radisson Hotel Group

We adjusted our rates… Cape Town hotels did very well over the festive seasons... South Africans just carried on travelling… Everyone who planned to go to Mauritius went to Cape Town! Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa - Radisson Hotel Group

Our pricing is driven by demand… South Africans are value-driven… They travel a lot as families… The international market is often couples… Sandra Kneubuhler, Country Sales Director South Africa - Radisson Hotel Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africans are saving the tourism industry – as dollars and euros stay away