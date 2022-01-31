'It must not be free-for-all,' as interviews for Chief Justice about to start
Tomorrow interviews begin for the selection of the position of Chief Justice. Over four days the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is going to sit to interview four candidates.
It has been a long process, much longer than we anticipate for the Chief Justice to be apponited.
Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya, President of the Gauteng Division of the High CourtDunston Mlambo and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be interviewed.
Judges Matter researcher Mbekezeli Benjamin has more.
The president only announced the call for public comment only a month before (former) chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired. In December, the JSC announced will only be held in the first week of February where we are now. The delay has been largely been on the side of the Presidency but the JSC also had a hand in this.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
What criteria will the JSC use? What questions will they ask when conducting these interviews? What qualities will they look for? What is Judges Matter's position on this?
Judges Matter has been for a number of years saying the JSC should have a written set of criteria that it will use, not only to determine whether someone is fit to be chief justice but also to guide the kind of questions that they ask because of the big problems with JSC is that it sometimes becomes a free-for-all, anyone can ask a question on any topic under the sun.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
We no longer want an excellent judge who will deliver judgment of the highest quality, but we also need someone who is a good administrator, a good leader who is able to speak confidently for the judiciary and in promotion of the value of the Constitution and the rule of lawMbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
Ultimately it is the president's decision but the Constitution says he must consult the JSC.Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher - Judges Matter
Listen below for the full interview...
