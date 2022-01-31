Pros and cons of co-sleeping: Adult beds not good for babies - Expert





GoodNightBaby.co.za managing director Jolandi Becker says good sleep can happen whether parents share the bed with their children.

Co-sleeping should be a family choice and not personal choice.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Becker says adults beds however are not safe for babies.

Better sleep can happen whether or not you co-sleep or you are just sharing a room with the baby. Jolandi Becker, MD - GoodNightBaby.co.za

Adult beds are not made for babies, they shouldn't be spending time in those beds. They can roll off the bed and the bedding can suffocate them. Jolandi Becker, MD - GoodNightBaby.co.za

